2022 Maserati GranTurismo teased for the first time

Enlarge Image Maserati

Maserati released the first real teasers of its upcoming GranTurismo on Friday, showing off the new coupe with a light camouflage wrap and some pieces of body cladding. The new GranTurismo will be Maserati's first car to be offered with an all-electric powertrain, and it will be followed by a droptop GranCabrio. The previous GranTurismo was sold from 2007 to 2019 so this second-generation model is long overdue, and judging by these photos, it seems like it may have been worth the wait.

The new GranTurismo looks a bit smaller than its predecessor, though it should stick with a four-seat layout. We can see vertical headlights like those on the MC20 supercar, a large grille with vertical slats that's flanked by intakes in the bumper, flush door handles and chrome window trim. The hood has some coverings on it that lead us to assume it'll have vents, and the C-pillar and side skirts also have camo cladding, so expect some styling flourishes there.

Enlarge Image Maserati

While there's no photo of the rear, the top-down image gives a glimpse of a chrome exhaust tip in the rear bumper, so it seems like this prototype uses a gas engine. The EV version should look pretty similar to the gas car, though, likely even keeping the large front intakes -- high-performance electric cars need cooling, too.

Maserati's announcement doesn't give any new information about the GranTurismo or the powertrains that it will use, but the company released a teaser video showcasing the EV's sound last year. As far as the gas engine goes, our best guess is that it will come standard with a version of the new twin-turbo V6 used in the MC20, potentially with the Trofeo lineup's Ferrari-derived V8 as an option as well.

The new GranTurismo will debut at some point before the end of the year, likely going on sale in the first half of 2022.