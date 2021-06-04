/>

2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo has the heart of a Ferrari

Maserati gives the Ghibli one hell of a V8 heart.

Steven Ewing
This is Maserati's new range-topping Ghibli, the Trofeo.

It starts just under $111,000.

The Ghibli's interior gets an overhaul for 2021, including better infotainment tech.

But the real star of the show is the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood.

Here, the V8 makes 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

The Ghibli's new infotainment system is a Maserati-skinned version of Chrysler's excellent Uconnect 5.

Red accents complete the Trofeo look.

As do 21-inch wheels.

In addition to the Ghibli, Maserati offers Trofeo versions of its Levante SUV and Quattroporte sedan.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo.

