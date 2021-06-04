2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo has the heart of a Ferrari

1 of 45 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
This is Maserati's new range-topping Ghibli, the Trofeo.
It starts just under $111,000.
The Ghibli's interior gets an overhaul for 2021, including better infotainment tech.
But the real star of the show is the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood.
Here, the V8 makes 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.
The Ghibli's new infotainment system is a Maserati-skinned version of Chrysler's excellent Uconnect 5.
Red accents complete the Trofeo look.
In addition to the Ghibli, Maserati offers Trofeo versions of its Levante SUV and Quattroporte sedan.
