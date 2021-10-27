First Lucid Air customers get their Dream Edition EVs this weekend

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Another big day approaches for the start-up Lucid. The first customers who preordered an Air Dream Edition, either the Range or Performance models, will begin receiving their cars this weekend, on Oct. 30. It's not a Halloween trick; Lucid is ready to roll.

In Wednesday's announcement, Lucid said the day will be called the "Dream Delivery" event and take place in California. There, the first owners will receive their cars, and company leadership will take them on the "Lucid Rally." Owners will go on a stint to showcase their car's ride, handling and performance capabilities. After the rally, they'll drive their newly delivered Air sedans home.

If you're looking for a way into this event, stop searching. Lucid is only delivering the Dream Edition cars to start, and they've been sold out for months. Customers opted for either the Dream Edition Range with an EPA-estimated 520 miles of range, or the Dream Edition Performance with a whopping 1,111 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 471 miles of range. Both of those estimates assume buyers opted for the smaller, standard wheels. If you slap the optional 21-inch wheels on, the range suffers, naturally.

Once Lucid gets the 520 Dream Edition cars to customers, it will pivot to delivering the Grand Touring model. Though the company didn't provide a concrete date, it sounds like Grand Touring customers will start to receive their cars by the end of the year. Lucid Air Touring and Pure customers will get the keys to their EV next year.