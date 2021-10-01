/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

It may have a strange cut line around the trunk, but Lucid's first production EV is quite the sight up close and personal.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2022 Lucid Air
1 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Lucid Air is a real car -- and it's a really good car, to boot.

2022 Lucid Air
2 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In my brief time with the Air, I came to enjoy the ride quality and the acceleration.

2022 Lucid Air
3 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This specific car is the Dream Edition Range variant, which packs a peppy 933 horsepower from a pair of electric motors, one on each axle.

2022 Lucid Air
4 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Both the Air and its powertrain are assembled in Arizona, at facilities nestled between Phoenix and Tucson.

2022 Lucid Air
5 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The interior impresses with interesting materials and comfortable seats.

2022 Lucid Air
6 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's hard not to notice all these screens.

2022 Lucid Air
7 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The center console display covers things like vehicle settings and climate control.

2022 Lucid Air
8 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The primary infotainment interface lives on the right side of the gauge display, which spans a majority of the dashboard.

2022 Lucid Air
9 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The layout is straightforward and light on clutter.

2022 Lucid Air
10 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling to check out a couple more pictures of the 2022 Lucid Air.

2022 Lucid Air
11 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lucid Air
12 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lucid Air
13 of 13 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

39 Photos
Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

More Galleries

Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

75 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

59 Photos
2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

More Galleries

2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

13 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has plug-in power and handsome looks

More Galleries

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has plug-in power and handsome looks

75 Photos
iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

More Galleries

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

66 Photos