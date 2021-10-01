2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

It may have a strange cut line around the trunk, but Lucid's first production EV is quite the sight up close and personal.
The Lucid Air is a real car -- and it's a really good car, to boot.
In my brief time with the Air, I came to enjoy the ride quality and the acceleration.
This specific car is the Dream Edition Range variant, which packs a peppy 933 horsepower from a pair of electric motors, one on each axle.
Both the Air and its powertrain are assembled in Arizona, at facilities nestled between Phoenix and Tucson.
The interior impresses with interesting materials and comfortable seats.
It's hard not to notice all these screens.
The center console display covers things like vehicle settings and climate control.
The primary infotainment interface lives on the right side of the gauge display, which spans a majority of the dashboard.
The layout is straightforward and light on clutter.
