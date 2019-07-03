Lotus Evija electric hypercar set for a Goodwood sneak peek

Enlarge Image Lotus

Prior to today, we knew that Lotus' upcoming Type 130 electric hypercar will be limited to just 130 units, and that it carries a very exotic silhouette. That's about it. Now, though, on the eve of a sneak peek at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we also know its name: Evija.

Lotus on Wednesday confirmed that the Type 130 will henceforth be known as the Lotus Evija. It keeps with Lotus' favorite thing to do -- giving cars names that start with E -- but the weird nature of its name belies just how far it will be from the usual cars that the automaker produces. Not only is it Lotus' first electric car, it's also the company's first car under its new owner, Geely.

Also, because I know you're wondering, it's pronounced "ev-eye-a." According to Lotus, it means "the first in existence" or "the living one," although the word's geographic provenance is unclear.

The Evija's debut is still slated for July 16 in London, but people attending this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed will be able to get a clever little sneak peek. Instead of being on display in some conceptual form, it'll be hidden inside "a dramatic 'light show' experience" that will highlight more exterior details. Otherwise, we're left waiting another couple of weeks until Lotus shows off the whole thing.