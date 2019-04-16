Lotus 130 teaser promises a slick British electric hypercar

Enlarge Image Lotus

For years now, Lotus has survived by constantly churning out slightly adjusted variants of three longstanding models -- Elise, Exige and Evora. But soon, there'll be an all-new car in Lotus' lineup, and it promises to be a wild one.

Lotus on Tuesday unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming Type 130. "Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history," said Phil Popham, Lotus Cars' CEO, in a statement. "It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus."

There's not too much to pull from the first teaser, which uses computational fluid dynamic modeling to show how air flows over the Type 130's body. While much of it is obscured and blurry, we can tell that there's a sharply angled nose up front, followed by a cabin that's positioned very far forward. The tail is totally obscured, so we'll just have to wait patiently for Lotus to give us more information.

Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait too long. Lotus promised that all will be revealed -- from the looks to the tech hiding underneath -- in London later this year.