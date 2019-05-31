Lotus Type 130 EV hypercar will debut in July, limited to 130 units

Enlarge Image Lotus

In April, Lotus announced to the world that it would debut an electric hypercar, named the Type 130, later in the year. Now, we have a better idea of when to expect it.

Lotus on Friday announced that the Type 130 would be unveiled at a one-off event in London on July 16. In addition to the single teaser image it published, Lotus also put out a short teaser video, giving us a few hints about what to expect. Unlike most EVs, it appears the charging ports are located between the taillights. The badge lights up, too. That's about all we've got to work with.

While Lotus didn't give out any specifications yet, it did promise that the car will be built at Lotus HQ in Norfolk, England. The automaker claims "several hundred" people came forward after the initial announcement in Shanghai to express their interest in the car, which means there are going to be a lot of broken hearts out there -- Lotus is limiting the Type 130 to just 130 examples.

We probably won't have to wait until July to learn more about Lotus' upcoming electric car, because it's such a monumental shift for the brand that I'm sure Lotus can't help but want to talk about it. Either way, we'll have all the answers we're after in July.