Next Lincoln MKC could be called Corsair

Enlarge Image Lincoln

The next-generation Lincoln MKC is expected to arrive in 2020, and when it does, it might have a new name. At a meeting in Orlando recently, Ford and Lincoln dealers were reportedly shown the new model, which is said to be called Corsair.

Corsair, as Automotive News reports, was the name of a World War II fighter plane. The moniker was also used by Ford in Britain in the 1960s, and the Edsel Corsair was sold in the US in the 1950s.

Given Lincoln's move to ditch its MK naming strategy and return to actual words in recent years, the move makes sense. In addition to Continental and Navigator, the MKX crossover was renamed Nautilus for its 2019 model year makeover, and Lincoln recently showed a concept previewing its next SUV, called Aviator. Automotive News' source said Ford may change the Corsair's name before the vehicle goes into production.

In addition to the Corsair, dealers were reportedly shown a number of other upcoming Ford and Lincoln models during the Orlando meetings. The company allegedly revealed the next-generation Escape -- with which the MKC/Corsair should share a platform -- as well as the new Explorer, the Mach 1 electric crossover, a sub-Bronco SUV and a Lincoln Continental sedan complete with suicide doors.