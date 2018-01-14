Ford revives Mach 1 name for... an electric crossover?

Enlarge Image Mike Levine, Ford spokesman, via Twitter

Good or maybe not so good, Ford sure does love a surprise.

In addition to discussing the Edge ST that the automaker unveiled earlier this week, Ford threw out a couple surprises at its 2018 Detroit Auto Show press conference. In addition to the Bullitt Mustang, Ford also promised a Mach 1 revival... as an electric car.

Yes, you read that right. The badge that formerly adorned many a beautiful vintage Mustang -- and a short-lived special edition in 2003 -- will soon represent something entirely different. All we know is what Ford's said thus far, which ain't much -- it'll be a battery-electric car, it'll be a performance car and it'll be a crossover.

Performance crossovers are nothing new. Jeep shoved 707 horsepower into the Grand Cherokee, Mercedes will shove its turbocharged V8s into every crossover it makes and Porsche can't turn down the opportunity to put a Turbo badge on both the Cayenne and Macan. Having something equally gnarly from Ford, especially with a cutting-edge EV powertrain, would definitely work.

My only qualm is the use of the Mach 1 badge. Sure, Ford's Raj Nair told Jalopnik that "a Mustang-inspired crossover is certainly something you can expect [from Ford's BEV division]," but it's not exactly a Mustang. At the absolute minimum, any forthcoming Mach 1 has a lot to live up to.

(Picture courtesy Ford's Mike Levine on Twitter)