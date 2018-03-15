By 2020, Ford will have a drastically freshened product lineup in its showrooms with plans calling for more than 75 percent of its current vehicles being replaced. In addition, Ford will expand its model range with four new SUVs and trucks like the new Ranger in hopes of capitalizing on in-demand and profitable segments.

With the recent debuts of the EcoSport and new Expedition putting Ford in a strong position when it comes to the subcompact and full-size SUVs segments, attention will now turn to the booming compact and midsize areas where the aging Escape and Explorer are currently holding down the fort. According to Ford executive vice president and president of global markets Jim Farley, all-new generations of each vehicle are on the way within the next 24 months.

Enlarge Image Ford

The next Explorer will also gain a performance-focused ST variant to follow in the footsteps of the Edge ST, which was revealed earlier this year at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The Explorer ST, Edge ST and forthcoming 700-horsepower-plus Mustang Shelby GT500 continue the strong performance vehicle push at Ford that already includes the GT supercar, Focus RS and ST, Fiesta ST and F-150 Raptor.

A new Bronco is confirmed to arrive for 2020, but plans also call for the rollout of a small off-road utility vehicle that has yet to be named. Unlike the rock-crawling Jeep Wrangler, Ford officials foresee its range of off-road vehicles as being capable on two-track trails, gravel and sand, but also offering good comfort on road.

Enlarge Image Ford

While Ford has already been in the hybrid and electric vehicle game, it will make an even bigger push into the segments with new more efficient systems. Hybrid drivetrains will find their way into the F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Escape and Bronco. By 2021, Ford expects to surpass Toyota to become the number one automaker in hybrid vehicle sales.

Six new battery electric vehicles are slated to arrive by 2022 with a performance utility vehicle being the first to land in dealerships in 2020.

Within the next two years, Ford is also investing heavily in smart vehicle technology that will enable full vehicle connectivity to the cloud, future smart cities and over-the-air updates.

Ford's SUV-heavy product roadmap isn't much of a surprise with consumer's tastes continuing to turn towards crossovers and away from traditional sedans. Reports say the Fusion redesign has been cancelled and Ford's future product outlook is void of news about sedans and small cars.