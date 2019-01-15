McLaren's Lego Senna is one 50,000th of the price of the real thing

Lego

Not all of us can afford a genuine, 789-horsepower McLaren Senna -- and after all, each of the 500 copies has already been sold. But for just one 50,000th of the price, you can get a 5-inch-long recreation in the form of the new Lego Speed Champions Senna set.

Where the genuine McLaren Senna requires about 300 hours of labor to assemble by hand, the Lego version apparently takes a lot less time, with the set consisting of just 219 pieces. The Senna's shape has been faithfully recreated, with details like its roof snorkel, massive rear wing and striking, aerodynamically optimized nose all produced in plastic bricks. The paint scheme is a menacing Victory Grey with orange accents. There are different wheel designs, in case you want to change up the car's look, and the Senna's clear windshield can be removed.



The included minifigure wears a McLaren racing suit with Pirelli sponsorship branding. Also included is a wind-tunnel fan, a reference to the Senna's incredible aerodynamic performance that yields 1,764 pounds of downforce. Sadly, unlike the genuine article, the Lego model does not include a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, so it's unlikely that the model car will be able to rocket to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds.

McLaren has previously teamed up with Lego to offer Speed Champions versions of the P1 and 720s, both of which the carmaker says sold out quickly. The Senna set is on sale now for $15.