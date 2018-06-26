2019 McLaren Senna: A 789-horsepower race car for the road

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Senna is the successor to the P1, and the next hypercar in McLaren's Ultimate Series range.
The Senna produces a tremendous 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
At 155 miles per hour, the Senna's aerodynamics can produce 1,764 pounds of downforce.
To say it's quick is an understatement. The Senna takes just over 18 seconds to hit 186 mph.
Want one? I bet you do. Too bad, all 500 examples have already been sold.
It's not cheap, either. The Senna costs $1 million.
Yes, the doors are see-through.
And of course, they're of the butterfly type.
Believe it or not, this incredible car is totally road-legal.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the outrageous McLaren Senna from our first test at the Estoril race track in Portugal.