Lamborghini set to reveal new model, restart production next week

Lamborghini is ready to come roaring back after halting production and operations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic hitting Italy.

The supercar maker said on Thursday it plans to reveal a new vehicle on May 7, just three days after it officially restarts production at its factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese. The company kept pretty quiet about what to expect from the debut and only said this car will "complete our model range."

Your guess is as good as ours on what we'll see next week, but we do know Lamborghini has a new V12-powered supercar in the works. Granted, we last heard that car was meant for a debut this summer, which technically doesn't start until the latter end of June.

With regards to the production restart, CEO Stefano Domenicali said there will be "strict protocols" in place to protect workers inside the factory. He added Lamborghini hashed out policies with the local union and plans to follow all protocols issued by the Italian government.

Lamborghini shut its factory down on March 13 as Italy tried to grapple with the rapid spread of COVID-19. Rival Ferrari also suspended production at its local facilities and plans to reopen on May 3. During the shutdown, Lamborghini began manufacturing personal protective equipment, such as masks and face shields, in a portion of its facility. The area typically reserved for stitching together vehicle interiors became a place for mask production, while 3D printers cranked out face shields.