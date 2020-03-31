Lamborghini steps in to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

Lamborghini

At Lamborghini, interior specialization workers and employees from the carbon-fiber production plant are becoming support staff for the fight against the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

The Italian automaker announced on Tuesday parts of its plant in Sant'Agata Bolognese will now make masks and face shields for health care workers at the Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna. Those who typically work on Lamborghini cabins will produce the surgical masks, and workers at the mentioned carbon-fiber plant will churn out face shields via 3D printers. The company said it has the capability to produce 1,000 masks and 200 face shields per day.

Once the medical gear is ready for those battling the virus, the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will test the equipment before it makes its way to the local hospital. Italy has been the European epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has put its population under a strict lockdown.

Lamborghini didn't provide an update on when its facility will resume building cars, but CEO Stefano Domenicali said it's doing what it can to help "win this battle." Each night, as a sign of solidarity with the Italian people, the firm lights its Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters with the Italian flag's colors.