Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is a gold-star supercar

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo now comes in rear-wheel drive.

Meet the new -- and unimaginatively named -- Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive.

The front fascia is cleaner than other Huracan Evo models.

Power comes from the same 5.2-liter V10 as other Huracans.

The Evo RWD makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, decreases of 29 hp and 29 lb-ft over the AWD car.

The Huracan Evo is 75 pounds lighter than its all-wheel-drive sibling.

Most importantly, the Evo RWD is some $50,000 cheaper than the AWD version.

That makes this the Huracan Evo to get.

Giallo Belenus is a new color for the RWD car, too.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD.

