Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is a gold-star supercar

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo now comes in rear-wheel drive.
Meet the new -- and unimaginatively named -- Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive.
The front fascia is cleaner than other Huracan Evo models.
Power comes from the same 5.2-liter V10 as other Huracans.
The Evo RWD makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, decreases of 29 hp and 29 lb-ft over the AWD car.
The Huracan Evo is 75 pounds lighter than its all-wheel-drive sibling.
Most importantly, the Evo RWD is some $50,000 cheaper than the AWD version.
That makes this the Huracan Evo to get.
Giallo Belenus is a new color for the RWD car, too.
