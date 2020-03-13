Lamborghini production suspended in Italy as coronavirus spreads

Lamborghini

Lamborghini has taken the major step of closing its production facility based in Sant'Agata Bolognese as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in Italy.

The supercar maker announced late Thursday evening the plant will close today, March 13, and reopen on March 25.

"This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility toward our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus," Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

He added that Lamborghini will continually asses the situation, collaborate with local officials and "restart with energy in the right moment." The statement seems to suggest the production suspension may last longer than a week and a half.

Italy's other major supercar marque, Ferrari, remains operational. However, Ferrari said Friday that it had reduced personnel at its Maranello and Modena plants to "a minimum." The remaining employees will work remotely. Ferrari also said it hadn't encountered any supply chain issues that would hinder manufacturing capabilities.

The coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has quickly forced automakers to rethink vehicle launches and other areas of the business. Also on Friday, Ford confirmed to Roadshow that it will likely cancel the 2021 Bronco's debut after nixing preview events scheduled next week. The Blue Oval will also send all employees home to work remotely until further notice.