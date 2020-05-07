Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder delivers its kicks with drop-top appeal

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

You could say Lamborghini celebrated reopening its production facility in Italy after the country's battle with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in on-brand fashion -- it revealed a new car.

Said car is the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder, which is simply a drop-top version of the delightful Huracan Evo RWD coupe. Like the coupe, the Spyder ditches the regular Evo's more aggressive body work for a cleaner shape and embraces a purer persona to the sports car.

The standard Evo RWD is 75 pounds lighter than the all-wheel drive Evo, and despite the Spyder's convertible gear, it still weighs 3,326 pounds just like the coupe. The Evo RWD Spyder makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque as well, which might crown the Spyder as the more visceral experience, especially with the top down. Yes, power is down compared to the AWD Evo -- by 29 hp -- but less weight surely compensates.

Planting the throttle will see the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder sprint to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds, and all the while, drivers can have the top down to enjoy the wonderful howl the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine makes. Keep the throttle to the floor and the car will top out at 201 mph.

The electronic safety guards remain on duty, but they're more relaxed for here, just like the coupe. A specially tuned version of Lamborghini's P-TCS traction control system lets drivers have a little more of the raw experience, all the while ensuring there's always torque and traction. Oh, and drivers can operate the top at speeds up to 31 mph.

The cockpit remains identical to its fixed-roof brother and drivers will still find an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center console, complete with Apple CarPlay. The only difference this time around is a focus on letting the right noises in (the engine) and minimizing wind noise to allow conversations to take place even at high speeds, according to the company.

The added luxury of removing the roof adds just under $21,000 to the price compared to a Huracan Evo RWD coupe, for a starting price of $229,428 before destination. That's still roughly $30,000 cheaper than the AWD model and it's far likely the Evo RWD Spyder will produce thrills the AWD coupe simply can't match.