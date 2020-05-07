Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder lets the light in

It's physically lighter than an Evo AWD, too.

Get your Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive kicks sans roof now.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder debuted Thursday as a carbon copy of the coupe, except with the ability to lower the roof.

The Evo RWD already boasts some amazing specs, including a lower weight compared to the AWD model, so the Spyder should be a hoot.

There's still 602 horsepower, and it'll go from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds.

All the while, no roof means lots of lovely V10 engine noise.

Lamborghini made sure all the right sounds enter the cabin.

When drivers and passengers do want to chat, engineers tweaks things to make sure wind noise doesn't drown a conversation out.

Overall, the Spyder might be the better pick between it and the coupe.

It has the same power and weight, but all the thrills of no roof. That sounds like a winner.

Keep scrolling to see more of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder!

