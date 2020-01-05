2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive once again proves that less is more

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Good as the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is, I'll bet every single one of you $10 that I'll like this new, rear-wheel-drive version more. Why? Every time Lamborghini converts one of its all-wheel-drive supercars to a rear-wheel-drive layout, it gets incrementally better -- lighter, a lot more playful and a whole lot less expensive, too. That's the story with the new, unimaginatively named Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive, which Lamborghini debuted on Saturday.

The Lamborghini Huracan is still, to my eyes, the poster child for what a modern supercar should look like. As stunning now as it was when it first debuted several years ago, the Huracan is aggressive, angular and awesome. With the Evo model, Lamborghini for some reason found it necessary to add extra body bits around the lower front fascia, which kind of kill the original car's clean lines (even if they help with aerodynamics). Happily, Lamborghini took a more restrained approach to the Evo RWD, which adopts a much cleaner schnoz without losing any of that angry curb appeal.

Power comes from the same, 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 engine as other Huracans, though in the Evo RWD, it's detuned to produce 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque -- decreases of 29 hp and 29 lb-ft compared to the all-wheel-drive Evo. Complain all you want about the reduction of power, this is still a two-door sports car that makes more than 600 horsepower. Trust me, you won't notice the 29-hp discrepancy -- especially considering the Evo RWD is about 75 pounds lighter than its AWD sibling, too.

Lamborghini retuned the Huracan Evo's Performance Traction Control System for this rear-wheel-drive application, saying the tech will deliver torque to the back wheels "even during the phase where the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping." The company proudly says the Evo's Sport drive mode makes it so "the rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration, for easy drifting fun without compromising safety."

Elsewhere, the Evo RWD is the same as any other Huracan. The interior can be covered in leather or suede, and there's a new, 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center console, with Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The icing on the cake, however, is the price. At $208,571 before destination, the Huracan Evo RWD is some $50,000 less expensive than its all-wheel-drive counterpart. Yeah, that's still a ton of money, but it's not a ton of money. And you're getting more car for the money, anyway. When you look at it that way, it's basically a bargain.