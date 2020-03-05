Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: No, it's not named after the vodka

Enlarge Image Koenigsegg

It was easy to look past the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut's odd name after diving into the specs. This is the supercar Koenigsegg believes will do 300 mph, after all.

But what is the deal with the "Absolut" surname the Swedish supercar-maker decided to tack onto the end of the Jesko? First, a bit of history.

Koenigsegg first revealed the Jesko at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Jesko Absolut was meant as a follow-up, but the coronavirus outbreak canned those plans after organizers canceled the entire event. Last year, however, Koenigsegg said the original Jesko, named after founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg's father, wasn't the only model. A "Jesko300" was yet to come.

The Jesko we first saw is meant for track duty and hot laps. The Jesko300 had a single goal in mind: a 300 mph top speed.

Flash-forward to today and the Jesko300 became the Jesko Absolut, Roadshow confirmed with the company. As for the quirky name, it has zero ties to the popular vodka. Though, fun fact, Absolut vodka does come from Sweden.

"'Absolut' takes a few meanings in Swedish, with definitions as 'quintessential,' 'ultimate,' 'positively,'" a Koenigsegg representative told Roadshow. Some even use it as a word of agreement in casual conversation.

The company made it clear the Jesko Absolut will be the fastest car it ever builds and it has zero plans to try and one-up itself in the future, which makes the Swedish translation mighty fitting.

Absolut "signifies a belief that this might just be Koenigsegg's fastest technological masterpiece ever," the representative added.

Indeed, the company believes the Jesko Absolut has a date with 300 mph. Although Koenigsegg hasn't confirmed the major milestone, internal data and simulations have the company very optimistic. And even if it doesn't crack 300 mph, the Jesko Absolut is a mad machine with a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that makes 1,600 horsepower while running E85. No matter what, it'll deliver the same kind of buzz as a stiff vodka tonic.