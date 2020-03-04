Koenigsegg Gemera has 4 seats, 3 cylinders, 8 cup holders, no cams

Enlarge Image Koenigsegg

The Geneva Motor Show is home to some of the world's wildest cars, and Swedish automaker Koenigsegg always crops up with some wild engineering marvel. The show might not be happening this year, but that doesn't mean Koenigsegg isn't ready to party either way.

Koenigsegg on Tuesday unveiled its newest creation, the Gemera. This is the Swedish OEM's first four-seater, rocking two extra seats behind its dihedral doors. The Gemera still looks like a Koenigsegg, with a low, wide front bumper and its trademark flat delineation between the roof and the windows. Yet, the extra space inside gives the Gemera some additional visual length that really works.

Like other Koenigseggs, the Gemera's interior is crafted from some very expensive materials, and the example car shows the seats and headliner finished with bright yellow suede. All four seats look prepared to battle the g-forces the car will inevitably create, and there are eight different cup holders scattered around, half of which are heated and half of which are cooled. There's a big ol' infotainment screen floating dead center in front of the dashboard, while the squarish steering wheel rests in front of a smaller gauge screen. The side mirrors have been removed in favor of cameras with interior displays.

Creature comfort is the name of the game, and to that end the Koenigsegg packs multiple reading lights, three-zone climate control, onboard internet with a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and multiple wireless phone chargers.

Enlarge Image Koenigsegg

Design is only a part of what makes Koenigsegg such an intriguing automaker. The Gemera's powertrain starts with three electric motors, one at each rear wheel with the third motor connected to the engine's crankshaft. These motors mate to a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-3 Freevalve engine, which replaces the camshafts with actuators. The result is a net 1,700 horsepower.

That small internal combustion engine, which Koenigsegg calls the Tiny Friendly Giant, doesn't just run on traditional gasoline. It can operate on the corn-heavy E85 ethanol blend, in addition to carbon-neutral methanols and other ethanol blends. Koenigsegg believes its engine has an estimated fuel consumption some 20% lower than the average 2.0-liter I4.

There's no traditional transmission on the Gemera. Instead, it uses the Koenigsegg Direct Drive, a single-gear setup that reduces mechanical complexity and weight. All four wheels power the Gemera, and all-wheel steering means this thing should handle. The ride height can change based on driving style, and the car's 800-volt electric architecture should permit EV-only operation for about 31 miles at a time.

Sure, the Koenigsegg Gemera will likely cost upwards of $1 million, and with only 300 being built, you'll probably never see one on the road. But it's always great to see what Koenigsegg brings to Geneva, because these cars are at the cutting edge of vehicle technology.

Originally published March 3.