Bugatti set a new top-speed record last week, when a modified Chiron surpassed 304 miles per hour at Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany. At the time, it was rumored that a production version of this outrageously fast supercar could be in the works. And according to a Top Gear report published Sunday, those rumors have come to fruition.

Meet the Chiron Super Sport 300+, an extremely limited-production coupe that is not only road legal, but capable of hitting the modified car's 300-mph top end. The Super Sport uses the same 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 engine as the top-speed record car, which delivers nearly 1,600 horsepower, as well as the long-ratio gearbox that allows this Chiron to actually reach that 300-mph v-max.

Of course, Bugatti isn't going to let these things loose on public roads without some precautions; Top Gear reports each car will have a speed limiter, though it's unclear exactly at what speed the limiter will be set. However, Top Gear says Bugatti may allow owners to spec a roll cage and remove the limiter, and might even give owners the chance to bring their cars to Ehra-Lessien, should they want to attempt a 300-mph velocity themselves. (Good freaking luck.)

Bugatti will only build 30 of these Super Sport 300+ cars, and we have no doubt they'll all be spoken for in short order. The cars will all be painted black with orange stripes, just like the record-setting car, and will have the same modified bodywork. The ride height will be put back to normal, however, and the interior will have a proper passenger seat, so have fun scaring your friends as you launch the Chiron down an unrestricted stretch of German autobahn.

Oh, and the price? Roughly $5 million. But hey, that's the price for 300-mph stardom, we suppose.