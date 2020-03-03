Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Meet the company's fastest supercar ever

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has a date with 300 mph.
After talking about a Jesko supercar that could go 300 mph, the Swedish company revealed this Absolut variant that should do the trick.
It's the fastest Koenigsegg ever.
The company said it won't try to outdo this car and it will remain the fastest Koenigsegg ever for life.
Compared to the track-focused version, the Absolut model ditches the rear wing for fins and adds a host of features to reduce drag.
I think this version looks even better.
Like the track-focused model, the Jesko Absolut also makes 1,600 horsepower while running E85.