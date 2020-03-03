Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Meet the company's fastest supercar ever

  • Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has a date with 300 mph.

1
of 7

After talking about a Jesko supercar that could go 300 mph, the Swedish company revealed this Absolut variant that should do the trick.

2
of 7

It's the fastest Koenigsegg ever.

3
of 7

The company said it won't try to outdo this car and it will remain the fastest Koenigsegg ever for life.

4
of 7

Compared to the track-focused version, the Absolut model ditches the rear wing for fins and adds a host of features to reduce drag.

5
of 7

I think this version looks even better.

6
of 7

Like the track-focused model, the Jesko Absolut also makes 1,600 horsepower while running E85.

7
of 7
