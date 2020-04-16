Karma Revero GTE coming to kickstart company's electric era

Karma

Karma and its Revero have gotten off to a slow start after taking over the remnants of bankrupt Fisker in 2014. For years, it's worked on plug-in hybrid powertrains, but on Thursday, Karma said it's ready to achieve its goal of going totally electric with the Revero GTE.

We're likely in for a really long teaser campaign since a debut is still a year away, according to the company, but we learned some initial details about the car already. To start, the top-tier model should boast a range of 300 miles with a 100 kilowatt-hour battery, the company said. An entry-level model will offer 200 miles of range with a 75 kilowatt-hour battery. With DC fast charging, an 80% charge should take just 30 minutes.

It's not clear how much power Karma wants to pack into the Revero GTE, but it's targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds.

The big news? Karma thinks it'll have the technology to introduce a "hyper-range" version with 400 miles. We haven't seen any automaker crack that figure yet, so it'd certainly be an achievement. This model should follow the other two Revero GTE versions in late 2021.

When the Revero GTE arrives, it'll complement the current Revero lineup, joining the Revero GT and Revero GTS. Neither are particularly affordable with $135,000 and $149,950 price tags, so expect another six-figure price tag for the all-electric GTE.