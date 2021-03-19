Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid range falls short of initial estimates

Enlarge Image Jeep

The EPA got its hands on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, and its final figures reveal the off-road SUV will do 21 miles of pure electric driving with a fully charged battery. The figure from the feds falls short of an original 25-mile estimate from Jeep, and if you've ever driven a PHEV, you'll know that every mile counts.

What's more interesting is the fact regular fuel economy estimates are actually worse than a standard Wrangler with either the 2.0-liter turbo-four or trusty 3.6-liter V6. The Wrangler 4xe will return an estimated 20 miles per gallon combined -- 2 mpg shy of the turbo-four and 1 mpg off the V6 model. The key will be to drive on electric power as often as possible, or take advantage of the hybrid mode. Here, the SUV returns 49 miles per gallon equivalent, or MPGe, which leaves even the Wrangler EcoDiesel in the dust.

Not only can the Wrangler 4xe be a frugal thing, it's also a powerful one. With an electric motor, 17 kilowatt-hour battery and the 2.0-liter turbo-four working together, the SUV makes a combined output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, which sounds like a riot out on a trail. It's only bested by the upcoming Wrangler 392 with its V8 power and 470 hp. The PHEV will be a far more efficient choice if you still want power, however.

Prices for the Wrangler 4xe start at $49,490 after a $1,495 destination charge and should begin flowing into Jeep dealers quite soon.