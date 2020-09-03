2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe takes plug-in power off road

For 2021 Jeep is launching a plug-in hybrid Wrangler.
Dubbed the 4xe, this Wrangler has an electric motor mated to the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Total power output is 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the most torque of any of the Wrangler's engine options.
The Wrangler 4xe has an all-electric range of 25 miles.
Don't worry, meaty off-road tires are still on the menu. This is, after all, a Jeep.
The 4xe is available in Base, Sahara or Rubicon trims.
Visually, it distinguishes itself with blue badging and accents.
25 miles of range should be enough for folks to do their day-job commute while they wait for weekend fun.
Depending on the model, the plug-in hybrid system adds anywhere from 694 to 804 pounds. Chonker.
We don't have any word on pricing but we expect to see the 4xe in dealerships at the end of this year. Keep scrolling for more photos.