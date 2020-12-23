2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid priced just under $50,000

Enlarge Image Jeep

Jeep's first plug-in hybrid, the Wrangler 4xe, is nearly here. And if you want to be one of the first to drive home one of Jeep's electrified, go-anywhere SUVs, be prepared to spend at least $50,000 for the privilege.

The 2021 Wrangler 4xe will cost $49,490, including $1,495 for destination, Jeep confirmed Wednesday. That price does not factor in the available $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any state or local incentives.

That base price gets you the Wrangler 4xe Sahara Launch Edition, which comes with 20-inch wheels, LED lights, Dana 44 heavy-duty axles, Jeep's Selec-Trac four-wheel-drive system, an Alpine audio setup, leather seats and the company's Uconnect 4 infotainment tech, housed on an 8.4-inch display. The 4xe Sahara Launch Edition costs $8,490 more than a standard Wrangler Sahara.

The Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Launch Edition comes in at $53,190 (again including destination and excluding tax credits). This model takes the Rubicon's higher level of standard equipment and more capable off-road geometry and adds LED lights, the Uconnect 4 system, an Alpine audio setup and Jeep's Rock-Trac heavy-duty four-wheel-drive system.

Other versions of the Wrangler 4xe will go on sale following these initial Launch Edition models, but pricing for those variants isn't available just yet.

The Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine as well as a 17-kilowatt-hour battery. Total system output is rated at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, making the 4xe the most powerful Wrangler variant -- until the new 392 arrives, anyway. Jeep says the Wrangler 4xe can travel about 25 miles on electric power alone and should return 50 miles per gallon equivalent. And to make sure these Wranglers can take full advantage of EV driving while out on the trail, Jeep plans to install a number of solar-powered charging stations at several off-road parks across the country.

Look for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Launch Editions to hit the road early next year.