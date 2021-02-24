2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 Launch Edition will cost $74,995

Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 is a ridiculous vehicle. Full stop. It has way more power than the Jeep chassis seems willing to deal with, but also because of that, it has personality for days, and we generally think it's pretty damned cool. Cool tends to cost when it comes to cars, which has left us curious about how much Jeep was planning on charging for the 392.

Parent company Stellantis announced the price tag Wednesday, and it'll make more than a few eyes water. The Launch Edition Wrangler 392 will cost $74,995, including Jeep's $1,495 destination fee. For comparison's sake, the next most expensive currently available Jeep Wrangler you can buy is the High Altitude trim, which retails for $51,010.

Now, obviously, some fans are going to balk at the 392's price, but you are getting plenty for your money in addition to the 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque that the V8 provides. That's because the 392 is technically a Rubicon, which is Jeep's most hardcore off-road trim. This means that the 392 gets locking differentials, a two-inch factory lift, beadlock-capable wheels, Fox shocks, a two-speed transfer case and Dana 44 axles.

While all the requisite off-road hardware is there, it's tough to say just how good the 392 will fare in the dirt. Our man Steven Ewing drove the 392 concept, but only on-road, so we have no frame of reference. We suspect it will be plenty capable -- it is a Wrangler, after all -- but less competent than a V6 Rubicon, purely due to the extra weight it has to sling around.

The Launch Edition ranger is set to hit dealers sometime in the first quarter of this year -- aka soon.