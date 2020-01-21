Infiniti QX55 'coupeover' production delayed until November

Enlarge Image Infiniti QX55

Those of you who were stoked to see Infiniti's rakish new SUV land at dealerships will have to wait just a bit longer, because the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

Production of the upcoming Infiniti QX55 crossover coupe has been delayed until November, Automotive News reports, citing a letter from parent company Nissan North America to its suppliers dated Jan. 13.

Infiniti confirmed the letter's veracity to AN, but the automaker did not elaborate on reasons for the delay, saying simply that plans tend to change as the start of production draws closer.

Infiniti first teased the upcoming QX55 last summer, showing off its sharply cut roofline and claiming the vehicle will borrow some of its aesthetics from the first-generation Infiniti FX SUV, which eventually became the QX70 after the automaker cleaned up its taxonomy. At the time, it was estimated that the vehicle would reach dealerships in the summer of 2020, but now it appears deliveries will start happening at the absolute tail end of the year.

There's still a lot we don't know about the QX55, although Infiniti did share another teaser for the car last November, giving away more details about its silhouette and little else. Given its name, it wouldn't be extreme to expect that the QX55 will likely be a QX50 with a sleeker body. It'll likely contain all the same tech, including the clever VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine that can change its compression ratio to improve either performance or fuel economy. This gives the company another body style (and one growing in popularity, at that) with relatively little investment.