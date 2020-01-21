Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Infiniti QX55 'coupeover' production delayed until November

Deliveries were initially planned for summer.

Listen
- 01:26
InfinitiEnlarge Image

This is all we've seen of the QX55 so far, but with production slated for this year, the SUV should be revealed at a US auto show some time this year.

 Infiniti QX55

Those of you who were stoked to see Infiniti's rakish new SUV land at dealerships will have to wait just a bit longer, because the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

Production of the upcoming Infiniti QX55 crossover coupe has been delayed until November, Automotive News reports, citing a letter from parent company Nissan North America to its suppliers dated Jan. 13.

Infiniti confirmed the letter's veracity to AN, but the automaker did not elaborate on reasons for the delay, saying simply that plans tend to change as the start of production draws closer.

Infiniti first teased the upcoming QX55 last summer, showing off its sharply cut roofline and claiming the vehicle will borrow some of its aesthetics from the first-generation Infiniti FX SUV, which eventually became the QX70 after the automaker cleaned up its taxonomy. At the time, it was estimated that the vehicle would reach dealerships in the summer of 2020, but now it appears deliveries will start happening at the absolute tail end of the year.

There's still a lot we don't know about the QX55, although Infiniti did share another teaser for the car last November, giving away more details about its silhouette and little else. Given its name, it wouldn't be extreme to expect that the QX55 will likely be a QX50 with a sleeker body. It'll likely contain all the same tech, including the clever VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine that can change its compression ratio to improve either performance or fuel economy. This gives the company another body style (and one growing in popularity, at that) with relatively little investment.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Infiniti QX50 puts witchcraft in the engine
5:11
More From Roadshow
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review: The best full-size truck adds efficiency and capability
2019 Tesla Model S Long Range review: Familiar, yet oh so much better
2020 Lincoln Aviator review: Luxury done right