2019 Infiniti QX50 has a clever little engine

The last QX50 was a nine-year-old dowdy mess when it was finally discontinued.
Infiniti went back to the drawing board and returned with the 2019 QX50.
Outside or in, it's a looker, but aesthetics are only one chapter in this story.
Infiniti's most clever addition in the new QX50 is its VC-Turbo engine.
VC stands for variable compression -- the engine has linkages on the crankshaft that allow it to change compression ratios between 8:1 and 14:1.
The automaker claims it provides V6-like power with the efficiency of a four-banger, and my experience backs that up.
With 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque available, it's down on power but up on twist compared to the old QX50's V6, but it feels much more usable in a daily environment.
This specific interior is hidden away behind a large paywall that requires you to shell out for three packages that add nearly every option available.
Considering you also need the top trim to make this all happen, all of a sudden the $36,000 base price balloons to $56,000. Yikes.
don't forget to read our full review!