2019 Infiniti QX50 has a clever little engine

  • 2019 Infiniti QX50
The last QX50 was a nine-year-old dowdy mess when it was finally discontinued. 

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Infiniti went back to the drawing board and returned with the 2019 QX50.

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Outside or in, it's a looker, but aesthetics are only one chapter in this story.

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Infiniti's most clever addition in the new QX50 is its VC-Turbo engine.

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

VC stands for variable compression -- the engine has linkages on the crankshaft that allow it to change compression ratios between 8:1 and 14:1.

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

The automaker claims it provides V6-like power with the efficiency of a four-banger, and my experience backs that up. 

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

With 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque available, it's down on power but up on twist compared to the old QX50's V6, but it feels much more usable in a daily environment. 

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

This specific interior is hidden away behind a large paywall that requires you to shell out for three packages that add nearly every option available. 

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Considering you also need the top trim to make this all happen, all of a sudden the $36,000 base price balloons to $56,000. Yikes.

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the QX50, and don't forget to read our full review!

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review

Photo: Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read Full Review
