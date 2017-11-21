Infiniti maybe, probably teases new QX50 for LA Auto Show

Enlarge Image Infiniti

Earlier this month, Infiniti teased what it called its "most advanced car ever" for the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, there's a new teaser, and it all but guarantees what it'll be.

Infiniti's latest teaser doesn't give out the car's name, but all signs point to this being the 2019 QX50 crossover. The QX50, which began life as the Infiniti EX in 2007, was last updated in the 2014 model year. It also doesn't hurt that Infiniti already has a concept QX50, which it first showed off at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, which all but guarantees that a production version is on the way. Infiniti also hinted at a new QX50 when it chose to skip the 2018 model year entirely, selling off its 2017 stock until a new 2019 model arrived "at a later date."

An early invite to Infiniti's forthcoming debut event also mistakenly had "QX50 reveal" in the filename. So, yeah.

We don't know much about the new QX50, aside from what we can glean from these teasers, which ain't much. The grille will be suitably large, and the headlights won't be. It should also carry Infiniti's new variable-compression engine, which reportedly offers diesel-like efficiency with gasoline, and it's about as potent as your average V6.

The QX50 isn't the only big Infiniti reveal coming in the latter half of 2017. The company also recently unveiled a refreshed version of its QX80 flagship SUV, a gussied-up Nissan Armada with an imposing face and luxurious appointments galore. That one debuted at the Dubai Motor Show earlier this month.