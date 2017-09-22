Infiniti hits pause on QX60 Hybrid, QX50 SUVs for one year

Sometimes it's wiser to focus on the future than to push out a few extra cars in the present. That appears to be Infiniti's plan, as it discontinues two models for the 2018 model year.

Infiniti will discontinue both the QX50 and the QX60 Hybrid for the 2018 model year, Motor Authority reports, citing a conversation with Infiniti spokeswoman Paige Presley. While both vehicles will be on temporary hiatus, it appears it's for two separate reasons.

In the case of the QX50, Infiniti will instead focus its efforts on the 2019 QX50, an all-new SUV that's slated to debut at an auto show in the near future. It will bear some resemblance to the QX50 concept shown earlier this year, and there's a good chance it will also carry the VC-Turbo engine, which is capable of changing its compression ratio on the fly to improve either performance or fuel economy, depending on how the car is being driven.

MotorAuthority claims that the new QX50 will also carry an Infiniti-branded version of Nissan's ProPilot. ProPilot, which debuted on the 2018 Nissan Leaf, is capable of holding the vehicle in a single lane at either high or low speeds to help reduce some of the tedium of that kind of driving.

As for the QX60 Hybrid, the answer is more closely related to its current sales figures. The hybrid version of the three-row QX60 crossover suffered from slow sales of late, some of which can be contributed to improvements in the QX60's gas engine that brought it awfully close to fuel-economy parity with the hybrid. It was an order-only model in 2017, so its disappearance leads us to believe slow sales is the culprit.

Infiniti hasn't said when it will debut the new QX50, but there are three big opportunities in the next few months -- the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, the Detroit Auto Show in January and the Chicago Auto Show in February.