Hyundai's SEMA concept is a hard-core, off-roading Santa Fe

Hyundai has an illustrious history at SEMA, the aftermarket trade show that takes place every year in Las Vegas. For 2017, Hyundai shows no signs of stopping its onslaught of gnarly concepts, as evidenced by its first one here.

The Hyundai Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-Roader concept is not your average soft-roader Santa Fe, nor is it a name that can be uttered in a single breath. It was built with off-roading in mind, and to that end, all involved parties have spent a whole ton of money loading this thing up with genuine off-roading equipment.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Under the body, there's a set of King coilovers leading down to 17-inch KMC bead-lock wheels, wrapped in Mickey Thompson off-road tires. Yukon Gear and Axle provided additional drivetrain accessories to give the thing a bit more off-road cred than your average Santa Fe. A big brake kit will bring this hulking mass to a stop... before the ground disappears beneath you, ideally.

The exterior is capped off with a digital camouflage vinyl wrap and a bevy of Rockstar Performance Garage parts, including skid plates, bumpers and a custom roof rack. There's also a Warn winch, a MagnaFlow exhaust and a wet nitrous injection system.

Since it's a SEMA concept, Hyundai didn't leave the interior anywhere near stock. There's a custom leather interior, a Kicker audio system and a spray-on bedliner in the cargo area. Once you're already off the beaten path, the concept also carries tents, thermal heat protection and a tank of compressed air for refilling tires on the go.

SEMA's press days kick off on Oct. 31, so keep your eyes on Roadshow to check out this concept and a whole bunch of other wild stuff.