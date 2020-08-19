Hyundai Sonata N Line leaked photos show off the racier sedan

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The Hyundai Sonata N Line wasn't a surprise. We knew it was coming. But, the internet sort of ripped the surprise from Hyundai after leaked photos of the sportier sedan showed up.

The Korean Car Blog published photos to its social media channels that shows just about every major angle of the upcoming Sonata N Line. It largely ticks all the boxes for an N Line model with racier accents and an upgraded powertrain. Hyundai already confirmed the sedan will sport a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine, which is quickly making the rounds through Hyundai Motor Group. The 2021 Genesis G80 and Kia K5 will also use the same engine.

Reporting for duty in the Sonata N Line, the sedan will rock 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive will be the sole option and power will flow to the wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This should make for a quite a rivalry with the Honda Accord Sport and its 2.0-liter turbo-four, which only makes 252 hp. Toyota's Camry TRD will also have something to say as it sports 301 hp from a 3.5-liter V6. After driving a prototype of Hyundai's hotter sedan this past December, Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin walked away impressed even though the car still needed some quirks sorted.

Although Hyundai declined to comment on the photos, the company has long said the sedan was poised for a fall 2020 debut, so we're likely closing in on seeing the final product. Stay tuned.