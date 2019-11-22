Hot Hyundai Sonata N-Line confirmed with 2.5-liter turbo engine

Enlarge Image David Dewhurst/Hyundai

So, you think the Hyundai Sonata is a tad frumpy in the powertrain department. Maybe the Honda Accord and its Civic Type R derived 2.0-liter turbo-four appeal more to your enthusiast roots. Well, I've got news for you: Hyundai has a Sonata N-Line on the way.

N-Line, the badge that denotes some of the most performance-oriented Hyundai vehicles aside from the standalone N badge, will make its way to the family sedan, the automaker confirmed during a briefing on Friday. Not only will this name adorn the Sonata, Hyundai said it has a total of nine N-Line vehicles coming globally in 2020 and 2021.

We'll see the Sonata N-Line "soon," a Hyundai representative said. When we do, the company also confirmed it'll sport a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine. It'll be the first time a Hyundai model will use this new engine, though it's unclear what will perform shifting duties. Hyundai added it has an eight-speed dual-clutch coming to absolute N cars, like the Veloster N, but didn't confirm this transmission for the Sonata N-Line.

As for power outputs, it's not clear how much this power plant will make, but rumors have pegged the figure to be as high as 275 horsepower.

Why not go further with more power? Because a full-blown Hyundai N sedan is coming, too. The South Korean automaker let it slip that it has three purebred N vehicles on the way: a sedan, an SUV and a hatchback.

It's quite likely the sedan will be a Sonata as well, while all signs point to the SUV being a performance version of the Kona. The hatchback is more of mystery, but I suppose the Elantra GT, which offers an N-Line model, could also get a full N version. Such a car is already sold globally as the i30 N. Hyundai wouldn't confirm any of this.

Auto show season will hit a lull now that the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show is over. If Hyundai will bring the Sonata N-Line to the auto show circuit, the first possible reveal would be at the Chicago Auto Show this coming February. All we can do is stay tuned and hope this news pushes Honda to build an Accord Type R.