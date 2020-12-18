Hyundai Kona EV set to stop sales in Korea following battery fires and recalls, report says

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The Hyundai Kona Electric may face the end of the road in its home country of South Korea, as the automaker mulls ending sales of the car locally. Local news channel YTN reported Hyundai began a review of sales in the country, while local newspaper JoongAng Daily said sales will end there, but continue in other parts of the world, specifically Europe. Reuters reported both pieces of information on Thursday.

The sudden twist to the Kona Electric's future in South Korea follows a string of recalls and reported battery fires. The latter issue cropped up around the world, including in the US. Hyundai officially recalled the electric crossover here back in October, though recall campaigns launched much earlier in South Korea.

The big question the latest reports pose is the EV's future in the US. The Kona Electric is hardly a hot seller like it is in Europe and the automaker plans a slew of new EVs for the US under its newly established Ioniq sub-brand.

Hyundai did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but a spokesperson told Reuters there are "various options" on the table as the Ioniq 5, the for-sale version of the Hyundai 45 concept, heads to production.

Hyundai showed off an updated Kona Electric last month for Europe but the automaker declined to confirm if the updates would make its way to the US at that time.