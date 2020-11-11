Hyundai Kona Electric updates reveal a sleeker EV

The front fascia looks a lot better.

Hyundai Kona Electric
1 of 12
Hyundai

Hyundai gave the Kona Electric a new round of updates, starting with the exterior design.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
2 of 12
Hyundai

The rear is pretty much the same as the standard Kona updates.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
3 of 12
Hyundai

The new front clip is sharper and looks a lot better.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
4 of 12
Hyundai

I see a little bit of Model 3 here now.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
5 of 12
Hyundai

Inside, tech takes center stage.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
6 of 12
Hyundai

A 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster sits ahead now.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
7 of 12
Hyundai

There's also a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with updates. These are for Europe right now, mind you. This screen has been offered in the US.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
8 of 12
Hyundai

Hopefully the US gets these new duds soon.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
9 of 12
Hyundai

Keep scrolling to see more of the latest Kona Electric.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
10 of 12
Hyundai
Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
11 of 12
Hyundai
Read the article
Hyundai Kona Electric
12 of 12
Hyundai
Read the article
BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

17 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

48 Photos
2021 Audi RS7 has big power, big style

2021 Audi RS7 has big power, big style

24 Photos
2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a little bit better in almost every way

2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a little bit better in almost every way

27 Photos
Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

31 Photos
Virgin Hyperloop welcomes its first human passengers

Virgin Hyperloop welcomes its first human passengers

13 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

21 Photos