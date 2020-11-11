Hyundai Kona Electric updates reveal a sleeker EV

The front fascia looks a lot better.
Hyundai gave the Kona Electric a new round of updates, starting with the exterior design.
The rear is pretty much the same as the standard Kona updates.
The new front clip is sharper and looks a lot better.
I see a little bit of Model 3 here now.
Inside, tech takes center stage.
A 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster sits ahead now.
There's also a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with updates. These are for Europe right now, mind you. This screen has been offered in the US.
Hopefully the US gets these new duds soon.
