Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV teased in weird spy film plot ahead of February reveal

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 won't be the first EV from the Korean automaker, but it will usher in a new era as the first dedicated EV from the brand. We're quickly approaching said era as the company revealed in a strange teaser film: The Ioniq 5 will debut next month. Without setting an exact date, Hyundai showed flashes of the electric car involved in some sort of spy drama. Apparently we'll learn all about its latest creation in mid-February.

Hyundai treated us to a few impressive shots of the production car in the film, and I think it looks wonderful so far. It also looks similar to the Hyundai 45 concept car that directly previewed the Ioniq 5. So far, we see the square LED accent lights in the headlights, a notchy profile that recalls the Hyundai Pony (the company's first mass-produced car) and pixel-style taillights with a long light bar. I think this could rival the Honda E as the next best-looking EV for mass production, personally. The automaker also showed off a couple dark teasers earlier this month, which reinforced how much the final car will look like the 45 concept.

We don't have final word on specs yet, but leaked information suggests Hyundai is aiming for a 342-mile range with a 73 kilowatt-hour battery pack. A smaller 58 kwh battery may provide 280 miles of range, however, and keep in mind, these aren't EPA estimates. Final figures for the US will likely come in lower, based on testing processes. Look for 400- to 800-volt charging capability, too, that may juice the Ioniq 5 up in as few as 18 minutes.

With the teasers rolling in with a steady form, I can't wait to see more of the Ioniq 5. We only have a few weeks to go.