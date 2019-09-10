Hyundai 45 EV concept throws it way back

Hyundai's new 45 concept debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Tuesday.
Like most new concepts, the 45 is electric.
In fact, Hyundai says the 45 previews its new EV design direction.
The 45 pays homage to Hyundai's old Pony Concept Coupe.
Hyundai says the design language is "style set free."
The concept has "lounge-style" rear seats.
This concept car doesn't necessarily preview an actual production car.
LED lights are everywhere.
But the interior sure looks comfortable.
And yeah, the badge lights up.