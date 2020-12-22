Hyundai's new EV may sport 342-mile range and arrive this summer

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai is ready to kick off a wave of new electric cars coming over the next few years, and it starts with the number five. Ioniq 5, that is. The company's new subbrand, Ioniq, will be home to future EVs wearing numerical (read: boring) names and the Ioniq 5 will lead the charge. But it looks like some information has slipped out ahead of time.

The Korean Car Blog snapped a few screenshots and published specifications on Monday for the production Ioniq 5, which is based on the Hyundai 45 concept. The shots come from Hyundai Austria, which set up a preorder page for the Ioniq 5 and allowed customers to make a refundable $1,200 USD reservation for the EV through the end of next month. The page went on to say reservations would turn into orders this February before the new car launches in June or July in Austria.

We don't know when Hyundai plans to reveal the Ioniq 5, nor if this leaked timeline will reflect US availability. Keep in mind that Hyundai has a track record of showing things off in its home country of Korea first, too. The automaker declined to comment on the leak but said it's excited to share more information on the EV next year.

So, we'll need to hold out awhile longer on official specs, but the specs this Austrian page floated don't sound out of question. The page spoke of a First Edition model limited to 150 units that will come with a 58 kilowatt-hour battery pack good for 280 miles on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure cycle. Expect a slightly lower rating when the EPA gets its hands on the car. However, the original report said a live chat existed along with the preorder page for a hot minute. When queried, an advisor mentioned a 73-kwh battery pack that will deliver 342 miles of range. We've got our salt shaker, but that would be a tremendous feat if Hyundai pulled it off.

As for other specs, this rumored Ioniq 5 First Edition will supposedly come with all-wheel drive standard and do 0-62 mph in 5.2 seconds. With the E-GMP architecture's support for 400- to 800-volt charging, owners will be able to juice the Ioniq 5 up in about 18 minutes, too, according to the leaked information.

Sounds like we need to sit tight for just a bit longer before we're treated to an official announcement. But if these specs turn out to be real, Hyundai's definitely ready to play ball in the EV space.