Hyundai claims Palisade and Grandeur names in the US

According to reports, Hyundai in March applied in the US to trademark the Palisade name, which could be used on a new large SUV. The three-row utility will likely share underpinnings and drivetrain equipment with the production offshoot of the Kia Telluride concept that debuted two years ago at the Detroit Auto Show.

The Palisade will sit atop the Korean automaker's revamped crossover SUV lineup that includes the recently launched Kona, Tucson and forthcoming all-new Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL models. With full-size dimensions, the Palisade will position Hyundai to duke it out with large family haulers like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder and Volkswagen Atlas when it lands as a 2020 model.

When asked about the Palisade name potentially ending up on a new SUV, a Hyundai spokesperson didn't have much to say because Hyundai doesn't comment on future products.

In addition, Hyundai has trademarked the Grandeur name, which signals that the Azera could be making a comeback following its dismissal prior to the 2018 model year, but with a new-to-the-US name. Depending on markets, Hyundai has sold its entry-luxury sedan wearing either the Azera or Grandeur nameplate.

If Hyundai does decide to get back into the large sedan segment here in the States with the Grandeur, it wouldn't be a bad time as a new-generation Grandeur/Azera recently hit showrooms overseas. The engine lineup ranges from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder to a 3.5-liter V6 engine that works with an eight-speed automatic transmission. For safety, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are available.

The addition of the Grandeur would also make sense to fill out Hyundai's sedan lineup, which currently has the midsize Sonata serving as the flagship following the exit of the Genesis sedan. The Genesis sedan was poached and renamed the G80 to help launch the Genesis luxury brand.