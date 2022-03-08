How to Watch the 2024 VW ID Buzz Reveal Live

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

It's not every day that the automotive world gets whipped into a frenzy over a van, but then again, the 2024 VW ID Buzz isn't just any van. It's an all-electric van that VW has been teasing for years, and this week, we'll finally get to see its production form.

The 2024 VW ID Buzz will make its debut online on Wednesday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Thankfully, watching the livestream is as easy as going right to VW's YouTube page. The livestream has not yet been added to VW's page, but as soon as it is, we'll also embed it here to save you an extra step.

If you aren't able to watch the livestream, there will be a public debut for the ID Buzz, as well. However, you'll have to travel down to Austin, Texas for it, because it'll be on display at the South by Southwest festival, which runs from March 11 to 20.

VW hasn't exactly been cagey with details ahead of the ID Buzz's debut. We've already seen most of the interior, which is free of animal products and contains a few Easter eggs scattered about. In February, we actually took a prototype for a spin in Europe, and we were impressed at just how much personality this battery-powered minivan has.

While multiple variants of the 2024 VW ID Buzz will exist around the world, the US is being limited to just one. Our long-wheelbase ID Buzz will have enough room for three rows of seats. A 77-kilowatt-hour battery powers a single electric motor on the rear axle, making 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. VW estimates a range around 300 miles according to the European WLTP standard, which is usually a bit more optimistic than range estimates from the EPA.