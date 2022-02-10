VW ID Buzz will make public debut at SXSW festival

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

In its various forms, the ID Buzz is one of the coolest Volkswagen concepts to come out in, well, ever. After years of teasing, the production version of this all-electric schlepper is set to debut in all its glory on March 9. Following the unveiling, Volkswagen announced on Wednesday the retro-styled vehicle will make its first North American appearance in Austin, Texas, at the South by Southwest festival and conference, which runs from March 11 to 20.

The ID Buzz is an homage to Volkswagen's legendary Type 2 Microbus. This reincarnated schlepper shares its forebear's tall and boxy silhouette, but instead of a rear-mounted engine it brandishes a squeaky-clean, all-electric powertrain and rides on VW's Modular Electric Drive Matrix architecture, a platform that underpins a range of other EVs.

To drum up interest, the vehicle will make various "Buzz Stops," as VW is referring to them, throughout the Texas capital, where the public will be able to see the vehicle up close. European-spec ID Buzz vans will frequent two stations near the Austin Convention Center to provide information and entertainment to attendees. Hopefully this doesn't prove to be a, er, buzz kill.

"South by Southwest's commitment to innovation and technology, coupled with its access to culture and creativity makes it the perfect venue for the ID Buzz to make its first-ever public appearance," said Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America in a statement. "We're excited to bring the ID Buzz to Austin and showcase the innovation packed into this newest member of our EV lineup."

The ID Buzz will be the next step on Volkswagen's ongoing road to electrification, and it could be the brand's most impactful product introduction in years. Underscoring its transformation, later this year the company will shift ID 4 EV production for North America to its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a move that's projected to support some 4,000 jobs.

If you're interested in seeing the upcoming ID Buzz electric van in person, start planning a trip to Austin. You only have a few more weeks to get things booked.