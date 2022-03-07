2024 VW ID Buzz Teases Interior Easter Eggs Before Debut

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID Buzz electric van is one of the most hotly anticipated electric vehicles to make its official debut. The wait will be over later this week, but before we see the production ID Buzz without its camouflage, VW has one more teaser.

Volkswagen on Monday sent out a few new teaser shots of the 2024 VW ID Buzz, as well as some more information about the van.

One picture shows off nearly the entire interior, save for the dashboard. We see two rows of seats with colorful fabric inserts, with some color-matched bits on the door panels. The colors inside will correspond with whatever exterior motif the buyer chooses -- there are seven single-color options on offer, in addition to four two-tone color schemes. VW also alluded to built-in tools like an ice scraper and a bottle opener. Plus, VW says the two-row ID Buzz can handle nearly 40 cubic feet of stuff without folding any seats down.

The interior also carries some eco-friendly secrets. What looks like leather is actually not an animal product at all. The steering wheel may look like it's wrapped in leather, as well, but it's actually polyurethane. One fabric relies on 10% marine plastic and 90% recycled plastic bottles. Another part of the upholstery is made of 71% recycled materials, as are the seat covers, floor covers and headliner.

There are also some cute little Easter eggs tucked away in the ID Buzz, which is a pretty popular thing to do these days. One trim cover piece has a winking smiley face, while ID Buzz-shaped cutouts appear in various other corners of the van.

Even though VW will not unveil the ID Buzz in an official capacity until later this week, Roadshow has already taken a brief spin in a preproduction prototype. The one we drove offered a single electric motor on the rear axle, paired with a 77-kilowatt-hour battery, riding on the same MEB electric platform as the VW ID 4 SUV. A Cargo version will be made for markets outside the US, and the long-wheelbase version we'll be getting will be offered with three rows of seats, as opposed to Europe's two.