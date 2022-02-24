2024 VW ID Buzz Prototype: Taste the Rainbow

Volkswagen's all-electric ID Buzz van is almost ready for its debut.
This colorful van is the Volkswagen ID Buzz.
It's a prototype of VW's new electric van that'll be revealed on March 9.
Sorry, the rainbow pattern is just a wrap -- you won't be able to buy one like this.
The ID Buzz will be sold in passenger and cargo versions.
Unfortunately, the cargo variant won't be offered in the US.
Power comes from the same electric powertrain VW uses in the ID 4 crossover.
The ID Buzz should have more than 250 miles of electric driving range.
It's a cool throwback to the original VW Microbus.
Look for it to go on sale in 2024.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the VW ID Buzz.