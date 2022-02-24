/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2024 VW ID Buzz Prototype: Taste the Rainbow

Volkswagen's all-electric ID Buzz van is almost ready for its debut.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
1 of 56 Volkswagen

This colorful van is the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
2 of 56 Volkswagen

It's a prototype of VW's new electric van that'll be revealed on March 9.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
3 of 56 Volkswagen

Sorry, the rainbow pattern is just a wrap -- you won't be able to buy one like this.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
4 of 56 Volkswagen

The ID Buzz will be sold in passenger and cargo versions.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
5 of 56 Volkswagen

Unfortunately, the cargo variant won't be offered in the US.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
6 of 56 Volkswagen

Power comes from the same electric powertrain VW uses in the ID 4 crossover.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
7 of 56 Volkswagen

The ID Buzz should have more than 250 miles of electric driving range.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
8 of 56 Volkswagen

It's a cool throwback to the original VW Microbus.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
9 of 56 Volkswagen

Look for it to go on sale in 2024.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
10 of 56 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos of the VW ID Buzz.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
11 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
12 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
13 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
14 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
15 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
16 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
17 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
18 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
19 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
20 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
21 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
22 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
23 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
24 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
25 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
26 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
27 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
28 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
29 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
30 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
31 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
32 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
33 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
34 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
35 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
36 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
37 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
38 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
39 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
40 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
41 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
42 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
43 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
44 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
45 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
46 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
47 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
48 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
49 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
50 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
51 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
52 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
53 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
54 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
55 of 56 Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID Buzz Prototype
56 of 56 Volkswagen

