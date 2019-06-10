Honda Mean Mower V2 hits 100 mph in 6.29 seconds, setting a world record

We've already seen Honda's 190-horsepower Mean Mower V2 mow the lawn at Goodwood, and now it's time to watch this motorcycle-powered lawnmower achieve a world record, albeit a seriously niche one.

Honda announced on Monday that the Mean Mower V2 has earned the Guinness World Record for "Fastest Acceleration 0-100 mph for a Lawnmower." With stunt driver Jess Hawkins behind the wheel, Mean Mower V2 sprinted to 100 mph in just 6.29 seconds, a number that's pretty darn exhilarating even in a regular car.

So how did this little lawnmower end up with a better power-to-weight ratio than the Bugatti Chiron? It's all thanks to a 1.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP motorcycle, which puts out about 190 horsepower. In order to adhere to Guinness World Records' regulations, the Mean Mower V2 had to resemble a lawnmower, which it does thanks to parts from the Honda HF 2622 Lawn Tractor.

It also has to, you know, cut grass. And it does properly mow, thanks to a modified cutter deck. Electric motors spin carbon fiber blades that will cut and mulch up grass like any other mower. Thankfully, mowing wasn't part of the acceleration test, or things would have gotten properly wild.

Honda also did a top speed run to see just how much faster Mean Mower V2 is compared to its predecessor. While the first-gen Mean Mower managed a 116.87-mph top speed, this new one trounced that with a maximum velocity of 150.99 miles per hour. Imagine just how little time one would have to spend on yard work each week.