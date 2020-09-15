Honda plans slick-looking electric car concept for Beijing Motor Show

Honda

On Tuesday, Honda gave us our first glimpse at a new electric car concept it has planned for the Beijing Motor Show. Yes, believe it or not, some parts of the world are starting to regroup and trying to hold mass gatherings again. An auto show in the US right now feels a tad unbelievable.

But the show will go on in Beijing, where Honda will display this so-far-unnamed concept car. Honda simply called it the the "EV concept car," which will indicate "the direction of the future mass-production model of the Honda brand's first EV to be introduced in China." It honestly looks like a natural progression of the current Accord and Civic sold in the US, so it will be interesting to see if this sort of design influences cars planned for the US. It's certainly a lot different that the cutesy Honda E on sale now. Boy, do we wish the E was sold here...

The bulkier front clip definitely gives off some Accord vibes with the big Honda badge in the middle, while the headlights draw some connections with both the midsize Accord and compact Civic. The lighting makes it tough to really discern how large the EV concept is, but it's easy to imagine something on the smaller side for China.

Aside from the concept, Honda plans to show off the new CR-V plug-in hybrid the company readied for the Chinese market. We'll probably get at least one more teaser showing the EV concept off before the show opens on Sept. 26, so stay tuned.