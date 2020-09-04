2020 LA Auto Show postponed until May due to COVID-19

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

In news that won't surprise anyone, the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show is officially postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show's organizers announced Thursday. Originally expected to take place this November, the LA Auto Show will instead move to next May.

The 2020 press preview days were scheduled for Nov. 18 to 19 with the public show running from Nov. 20 to 29. Now, the show will kick off for media on May 19 and open to the general public on May 21.

"Memorial Day weekend is a fantastic time for enhanced outdoor activations and product debuts. The LA weather creates exciting new opportunities for a spring show," Lisa Kaz, LA Auto Show CEO, said in a statement.

Assuming the rest of the 2021 auto show season goes as planned, this will make for a super busy spring. The New York Auto Show is scheduled for early April, the LA Auto Show will take place in May and the Detroit Auto Show will resume its new June dates. We'll be interested to see how, if at all, automakers shift their product debut cycles to accommodate.

The success of these shows hinges on the country's ability to stop the spread of COVID-19. That's been a struggle, to say the least, but hopefully these rescheduled auto show dates are far enough into the future that the events will be able to take place as planned.