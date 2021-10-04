Red alert! New Honda Civic Type R coming next year and it looks fire

Honda

Honda wasted no time showing off the next pinnacle of the Civic nameplate. Just months after the standard sedan and hatchback debuted and went on sale, here we have the 2023 Civic Type R teased for the first time. Right off the bat, everyone at Roadshow agrees this thing is looking really good.

The brand simply dropped a couple photos in our laps and said this will be the "best performing" Civic Type R yet, before adding the 2022 reveal timeline. That's it. We have a lot of time before 2022 rolls around, so expect a slow and steady drip of teasers from Honda.

While the outgoing Civic Type R is still an angry-looking machine with chiseled lines, these teasers show a more restrained hot hatch. In my opinion, that's no bad thing. The smoother look from the base car really allows the wilder components added on to shine. They include a much wider front air dam, larger wheels and a big ol' wing in the rear. There's an aggressive rear diffusor at the back too, while the tri-tip exhaust pipes remain from the current car. Overall, so far so good from the meanest Civic of the bunch.

With the 2022 reveal set, it'll be a big year for Honda performance fans. Not only will we see this new Civic Type R, we'll see the return of the Acura Integra, which will be a hatchback too. Hopefully, Acura has plans to drop Civic Type R performance into its new Integra for a spicy Integra Type S. And don't forget, we'll likely soon see a new Civic Si as well.