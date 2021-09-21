2022 Honda Civic Hatchback prices keep things affordable, $25,000 gets you a stick

Enlarge Image Honda

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the brand's ace up its sleeve. It remains affordable, and it's meant to cater to buyers looking for something sportier than the sedan. That's double true these days with the Civic Coupe dead and gone (though the Acura Integra is returning, bear in mind). Essentially, Honda needs to nail it, and buyers will have the final say as it officially goes on sale.

Honda announced prices for the 2022 Civic Hatchback on Monday and the car will start at $23,915 after a $1,015 destination charge. That's for an LX trim with the 2.0-liter inline-four and a CVT. Here, you're looking at 158 horsepower. Honda's Sport trim became a popular level for the last-generation Civic and it returns for the Civic Hatchback this time as well, starting at $25,115. The price is identical whether someone wants the optional six-speed manual transmission or the CVT, which is a nice bonus if you still dig the three-pedal life. Fuel economy does suffer with the stick, though, dropping three mpg combined from the CVT.

Anyone who wants the more powerful 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo-four in their Civic Hatchback will also have the opportunity to nab a manual. While the engine is only offered in the EX-L and Sport Touring trims, Honda does plop the transmission into the priciest trim. Prices for the EX-L start at $27,615, if you just want the turbo engine, and climb to $30,415 for a Sport Touring. The cost doesn't change between the six-speed manual and CVT, just like the Sport trim. That's frankly generous of Honda these days.

Production of the new Civic hatch is up and running, and for the first time, it's taking place in the US. Honda moved hatchback production from the UK to the US for this generation.